AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after purchasing an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

