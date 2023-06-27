Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Trimmed by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 233,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.