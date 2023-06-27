Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$63.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.73. The stock has a market cap of C$904.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.54 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.2223191 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
