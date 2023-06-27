Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

