AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on July 17th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6482 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

