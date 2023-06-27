Aion (AION) Trading 341.1% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 135.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 341.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $3,593.03 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00133748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013297 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.