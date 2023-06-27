Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.04

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 38625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

ACDVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Air Canada to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

