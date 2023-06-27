Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

