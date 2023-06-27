Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 32,443 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 94,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,946. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

