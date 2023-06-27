Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 257,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

