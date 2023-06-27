Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 137,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,429. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

