Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,934,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $280.12. 111,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,026. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.