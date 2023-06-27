Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.