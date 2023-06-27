Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of GEHCV traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.