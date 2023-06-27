Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,873 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 68,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PDN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.