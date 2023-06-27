Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 65,278 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 802.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.5% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.33. 1,097,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,054,216. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

