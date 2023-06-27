Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

