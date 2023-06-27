Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 830,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

