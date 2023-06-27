Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.54. The company had a trading volume of 259,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

