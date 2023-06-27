Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 572,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

