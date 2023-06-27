Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.41.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:ARR opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$277.02 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 235.80, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.83.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.