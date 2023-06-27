Altus Group Limited (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$190.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.65 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.7847478 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIF. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.60.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

