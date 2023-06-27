Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

ALVOF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 67,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

