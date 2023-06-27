Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.