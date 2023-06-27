AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 on July 7th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50.

AMEN Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEN traded down $10.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.00. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.12. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $721.00.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

AMEN Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.