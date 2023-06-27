AMEN Properties, Inc. (AMEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 on July 7th

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50.
AMEN Properties Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEN traded down $10.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.00. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.12. AMEN Properties has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $721.00.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
