AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Raises Dividend to $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50.

AMEN Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AMEN stock traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $550.00. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. AMEN Properties has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $721.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.30 and its 200 day moving average is $542.12.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

