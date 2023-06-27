AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Raises Dividend to $10.00 Per Share

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from AMEN Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.50.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of AMEN stock traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $550.00. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. AMEN Properties has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $721.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.30 and its 200 day moving average is $542.12.
About AMEN Properties
