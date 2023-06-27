American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

