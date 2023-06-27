American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.47

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 1054801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 17.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,553,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.