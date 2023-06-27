AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.97

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.97 and last traded at $158.96, with a volume of 242765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.