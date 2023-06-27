Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.04. 412,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

