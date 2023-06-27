Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
