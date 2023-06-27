Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

