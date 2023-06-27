Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.17

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amplifon in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplifon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.58.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.