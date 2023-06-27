Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 838

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.65).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.13) to GBX 880 ($11.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.71) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.13) to GBX 825 ($10.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 583 ($7.41) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 463.60 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($8.84). The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,915.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 593.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.35) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($440,940.88). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

