Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $6.34

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.