Analyzing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adynxx and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Adynxx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Artivion 0 1 3 0 2.75

Artivion has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.95%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Artivion -9.17% 0.65% 0.24%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Adynxx and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adynxx has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Artivion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artivion $313.79 million 2.05 -$19.19 million ($0.73) -21.56

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artivion beats Adynxx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

(Get Rating)

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent and graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.