Analyzing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sight Sciences and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nyxoah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 75.94%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

50.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -106.34% -47.71% -36.56% Nyxoah -1,270.87% -28.01% -23.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 5.25 -$86.24 million ($1.66) -4.66 Nyxoah $3.25 million 61.77 -$32.90 million ($1.46) -5.51

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.