Andrew D. Lipman Sells 2,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 503,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,460. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUS shares. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

