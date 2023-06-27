Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

