Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

