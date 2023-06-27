Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 4.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 67,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,128,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $235,104. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,382,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 1,258,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 1,039,547 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after buying an additional 816,211 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

