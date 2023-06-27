Argus Downgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $224.86 million, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 401,363 shares of company stock worth $2,713,162 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.