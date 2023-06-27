ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 2,280,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,136,600. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.