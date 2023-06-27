Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Critical Comparison

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 7.69% 3.90% 2.55% Arteris -57.12% -73.37% -24.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Arteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $141.12 million 1.07 $15.81 million $0.21 16.57 Arteris $50.38 million 4.65 -$27.39 million ($0.88) -7.52

This table compares AXT and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AXT and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 2 3 0 2.60 Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $5.89, indicating a potential upside of 69.25%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 97.60%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than AXT.

Summary

AXT beats Arteris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

