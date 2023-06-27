ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.33 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $39.33 million and $4.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06123477 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,197,029.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

