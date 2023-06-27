Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

