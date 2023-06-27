Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($27.34) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.25) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.72) to GBX 2,300 ($29.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,300 ($29.24) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($26.38).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,937 ($24.63) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,076 ($26.40). The firm has a market cap of £15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,916.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,876.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,583.33%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

