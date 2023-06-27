ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 7th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 323.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4,200.0%.
ATN International Trading Up 2.6 %
ATNI stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.
