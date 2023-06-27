Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE AI traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.98. 11,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,049. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 99.27, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.51.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 82.66% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of C$23.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.2595506 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.86 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.