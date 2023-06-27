Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,453 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up 0.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.