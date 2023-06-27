Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.